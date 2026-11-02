Summerfest 2027: Death Cab for Cutie at BMO Pavilion on June 25

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The Brief Death Cab for Cutie will perform at the BMO Pavilion on June 25 during Summerfest. Tickets go on sale Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 24–26, July 1–3, and July 8-10, 2027.



Summerfest announced Monday, Nov. 2 that Death Cab for Cutie will perform on Friday, June 25, 2027, at the BMO Pavilion.

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The Details:

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. via Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.

Concerts at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest will once again offer seating options for all evening headlining performances.

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Fans will have the choice of reserved seats available for purchase or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the show with a Summerfest ticket.

Summerfest will take place across three weekends: June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10, 2027.