Racine County vehicle break-ins; man arrested, charged

The Brief A Racine County man is charged with breaking into and stealing from vehicles. The break-ins happened in Sturtevant late last month, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office estimated the total value of stolen property exceeded $2,500.



A Racine County man is now charged after the sheriff's office said he broke into and stole items, totaling thousands of dollars, from multiple vehicles late last month.

In court:

Court records show 34-year-old Naython Bergeron-Davila is charged with one count of criminal damage to property, three counts of theft and four counts of bail jumping – all misdemeanors.

92nd and Michigan

The backstory:

Racine County deputies were called to investigate multiple vehicle break-ins during the early morning hours of Jan. 27. They happened in the area of 92nd and Michigan.

The sheriff's office said a suspect went into a couple's SUV and pickup truck, which were parked in a driveway, and stole two backpacks, a pair of shoes, medications and a grease gun. There was also damage to the pickup truck's center console.

Deputies searched the area and found a vehicle parked in the alley between 91st Street and 92nd Street had also been ransacked. The vehicle owner confirmed items were stolen, and further reported that someone went into her garage and stole from another vehicle. The stolen items included a portable jump starter, a large quantity of tools and vehicle stereo equipment – which caused damage to the dashboard.

The sheriff's office estimated the total value of stolen property exceeded $2,500.

Surveillance footage from the victims' homes showed the suspect in the area around 11:10 p.m. the night before the break-ins were reported and returning at around 1:20 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 27.

Suspect arrested

Dig deeper:

A Racine County deputy and investigators from the sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Bureau canvassed the neighborhood for additional surveillance video. Footage traced the suspect's route to an apartment building near 87th and Corliss, roughly five blocks away.

Detectives identified Bergeron-Davila as a person of interest and learned he was on probation. Investigators then obtained a warrant for his arrest and a warrant to search his apartment.

Sheriff's office personnel and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force served the warrants and took Bergeron-Davila into custody on Jan. 29. A search of his apartment recovered some of the stolen property.

Bergeron-Davila admitted to committing the thefts once in custody, according to the sheriff's office.