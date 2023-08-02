Study finds strawberries could boost your brain power, lower blood pressure

article

A new study finds that strawberries could help lower heart disease and cognitive decline in aging adults.

The research and absctract were recently presented at NUTRITION 2023 in Boston – an annual meeting for the American Society of Nutrition. The full study has not been published yet.

Dr. Shirin Hooshmand, a professor in the School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at San Diego State University and a principal investigator on the study, told FOX Television Stations that the idea for this study came from previous research.

"Prior to conducting our clinical study some of the similar effects were shown in animal studies and some human studies, but in different populations and using different study designs," Hooshmand explained.

The research team conducted a study with 35 men and women between the ages of 66 and 78 over an eight-week period. Each day, study participants consumed freeze-dried strawberry powder – equal to two cups of fresh strawberries.

Following the eight-weeks of consumption, the scientists found cognitive processing speed increased by 5.2%, systolic blood pressure decreased by 3.6% and total antioxidant capacity significantly increased by 10.2%.

"Previous published research has already shown some of the acute and long-term cardiovascular health benefits of strawberries in different populations. So this is great to confirm some of those findings," Hooshmand continued.

She said she hopes the findings motivate more people to consume more fruits daily, such as strawberries.

Hooshmand noted that her team have many ideas for future studies to follow up on some of their current findings. They are currently studying the impacts of strawberries on similar and other outcomes as part of a mult-fruit intervention.

Previous studies have found that consuming berries can help ease inflammation and oxidative stress , which can be triggers for many diseases.

Other studies have linked berry consumption to benefitting and protecting certain areas of the body, including the gut microbiota , nervous system , cardiovascular system , and immune system .

This study was reported from Los Angeles. MedicalNewsToday contributed.