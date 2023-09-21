Study finds morning exercise could lead to better weight loss

article

There’s no doubt that exercise can enhance your quality of life, but the time of day you do it may help manage your weight.

New research from a recent study published in the research journal Obesity shows early morning exercise can lower your chances of becoming overweight compared to working out later in the day.

Researchers found exercising between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. was linked to a lower body mass index (BMI) and waist size, two areas evaluated for obesity.

According to the study, people who worked out between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. had an average BMI of 27.5, compared with midday and evening exercisers, who had a 28.3 BMI on average. The study noted that midday exercise hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and evening hours are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Researchers highlighted in their report that the average waistline for participants in the study, adjusted for diet quality and calorie intake, was 37.7 inches, 38.5 inches, and 38.4 inches.

For the report, the authors examined the health and activity data from 5,285 individuals who participated in the 2003 to 2006 Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. (NHANES).

The team had participants wear activity trackers on their right hip during waking hours for 10 hours or more each day for four to seven days following their on-site examination visits. The activity tracker recorded vertical acceleration as activity counts per minute, the study noted.

Moreover, authors concluded that their study offered a look at physical activity at different times of the day and its impact on health outcomes.

