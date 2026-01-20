NARI NextGen challenge gives SE Wisconsin students trade experience

The Brief Milwaukee and Waukesha-area high school students are building parts of a backyard oasis as part of a regional trades competition, NARI NextGen Trades Challenge. Industry leaders say projects like this help address a shrinking and aging construction workforce. Muskego students involved say the experience offers valuable skills, job security and strong career opportunities.



High school students across Milwaukee and Waukesha counties are taking part in a hands-on "backyard build-off," constructing pieces of an elaborate outdoor space while getting a real-world introduction to the construction trades.

What we know:

At Muskego High School, tech education students have spent months building an outdoor "man-cave" designed for sports fans. What started as a class project has turned into a potential pathway towards future careers, with students handling design details and hands-on construction since October.

Muskego is one of 10 area high schools participating in the NARI NextGen Trades Challenge. This year’s theme is a backyard build-off, featuring elements such as children’s playsets and an "ultimate dog house," all of which will be combined into a single display.

Industry leaders say the competition is about more than craftsmanship — it’s aimed at attracting young people to careers in the trades as the workforce continues to age.

What they're saying:

"I kind of just wanted to just help, have something to do," said Dylan Bauer, a senior.

"The seats were actually engraved by people in the school – in the class," said Jaxson Radish, a sophomore.

"They took this project and they just ran with it," said Tom McCormick, technology education teacher. "They had the opportunity to design it themselves and really have their own voice in it."

Rob McDonald, who works with Excel Custom Contractors, said the construction workforce has been shrinking since the 2008 recession.

"Carpentry, for example, is one of the harder trades – because it’s physically demanding," said Rob McDonald.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, the median age of the construction labor force is 42 years old.

"If we don’t have enough skilled labor to be able to do the project consumers want in their homes – remodel their kitchen, do an addition, build their house – the cost of the labor is going to go up," said McDonald.

Big picture view:

Students involved in the project say job openings, competitive wages and long-term stability are major draws.

"There’s a lot of older people in those fields and all those are opening up – that’s why I’m joining," said Charlie Gunville, a senior.

McDonald said the experience could open doors for students as they enter the workforce.

"I think this is a great group of kids and I would love to hire any one of them who worked on it," he said.

The completed backyard build-off will be on display next month at the NARI Spring Home Improvement Show at State Fair Park.