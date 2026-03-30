'Strongest Town Contest:' West Allis moves to championship matchup

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The Brief West Allis has advanced to the championship of the 10th annual Strongest Town Contest. The fourth round of voting is open now through April 3. Votes will be tallied on weekday mornings.



West Allis has advanced to the championship of the 10th annual Strongest Town Contest.

This week, West Allis takes on Madison in the final round of the competition.

Strong Towns competition

Big picture view:

Strong Towns, a nonprofit that aims to "inspire people to take the future of their neighborhoods, towns and cities into their own hands," put 16 North American cities head-to-head in what is now its 10th annual "Strongest Town Contest."

Strong Towns said its "strong town" approach applies to any sized city that prioritizes making progress in "transportation, housing, and fiscal resiliency for the long-term benefit of its people.

Vote for Wisconsin cities

Local perspective:

The organization reviewed applications for the contest in late February, and voting in the bracket-style tournament started on Monday, March 2.

This year's finalists included Madison, Sheboygan and West Allis. Nearby Chicago and Oak Forest, Illinois are also on the list.

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How to vote

What you can do:

The fourth round of voting is open now through April 3. Anyone can vote once per round on the Strongest Town website.

Votes will be tallied on weekday mornings.