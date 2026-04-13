The Strokes to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 17
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MILWAUKEE - The Strokes will perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on July 17. Cage the Elephant and Thundercat will support this tour stop.
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What we know:
Further information and fan registration is on thestrokes.com, with pre-sales beginning on Wednesday, April 15 and general on sale this Friday, April 17.
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To participate in the Artist Presale in North America, you must sign up here by Tuesday, April 14 at 8 a.m.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Live Nation.