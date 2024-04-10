'Strikeouts for Custard:' Culver’s, Brewers team up for 2024 season

article

The Milwaukee Brewers and Culver’s have teamed up in 2024 to bring fans a new "Strikeouts for Custard" offer.

A news release says a strikeout thrown by a Brewers pitcher in the top of the third inning at any home game will reward guests with a free scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard when placing an online order for pickup at any Wisconsin location for the entirety of the regular season.

When any Brewers pitcher strikes out an opposing batter in the third inning of those games, the digital promo code SCORECUSTARD will be redeemable for a free scoop of Culver’s Fresh Frozen Custard. The code will be activated the day following a Brewers strikeout at home by ordering online at Culvers.com or in the Culver’s app.

Fans interested in taking advantage of the promotion should keep an eye on the pitcher’s mound in the top of the third inning for all regular season home games this year.

Periodic reminders will also be shared on official Brewers social media accounts following home games with a successful execution of "Strikeouts for Custard."