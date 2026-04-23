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The Brief The Milwaukee Public Museum's "Streets Alive!" event returns on Saturday, May 2. It will be the last time the Streets of Old Milwaukee event is held. The new Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin is expected to open in early 2027.



The Milwaukee Public Museum's Streets of Old Milwaukee will come to life one last time.

The museum's final "Streets Alive!" event returns on Saturday, May 2. It started in the early 2000s and, aside from a hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has continued every year since.

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What is ‘Streets Alive!’?

The backstory:

More than a dozen MPM docents, dressed in period-specific clothing, are stationed throughout the Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit. They share stories and insight about life and work in the city at the turn of the 20th century. Visitors can chat with a pharmacist, tavern owner, trolley conductor, Pfister Hotel maid and others.

Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit

When is ‘Streets Alive’?

What you can do:

"Streets Alive!" takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2. The Easy Days Barbershop Quarter will perform from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Entry is included with general admission.

When does the new museum open?

What's next:

The new Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin, currently under construction at 6th and McKinley, is expected to open in early 2027. The Milwaukee Public Museum's last day is Jan. 3, 2027.

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The Streets of Old Milwaukee will remain open through MPM's last day.

Programs and events for the new museum are still being developed, according to MPM, but there will be a new exhibit called the "Milwaukee Revealed" gallery.

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