Strain for the Brain: Walk, run to help advance brain tumor research

May wrapped up Brain Tumor Awareness Month. But there is an event this weekend, the Real Milwaukee team wants you to know about.

Strain for the Brain is taking place on Sunday, June 5 – at the Harley-Davidson Museum. It benefits brain tumor research.

You can choose from either a 5K run/walk or a one-mile walk. Learn more information about how to join a team, or start your own.

The event is especially near and dear to the FOX6 team because of two of our colleagues – Suzanne, who is a brain tumor survivor – and Real Milwaukee producer Emily, who is currently fighting brain cancer.