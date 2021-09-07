Storms in SE Wisconsin include hail, powerful winds, heavy rain

article

Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind and large hail to parts of eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Learn more from the FOX6 Weather Experts.

Hail up to the size of a baseball fell in parts of Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca counties.

In Door County, trees and power lines were knocked down and Highway 42 was closed between County Highway A and Gibraltar Road because a live wire was arching on the roadway.

The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning for Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties. Winds of 60 mph were expected.

