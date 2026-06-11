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Culver’s blue barn in Beaver Dam destroyed after storms

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Beaver Dam
Published June 11, 2026 6:39 AM CDT
Published June 11, 2026 6:39 AM CDT
article

Culver's Barn in Beaver Dam destroyed after storms on Wednesday.(WMTV)

The Brief

    • Beaver Dam's iconic blue Culver’s barn was severely damaged in Wednesday's severe storms.
    • Passersby on US-151 can easily spot the bright blue barn, which features the words "Thank You, Farmers."
    • Another iconic blue Culver’s barn stands in Mineral Point.

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Strong storms on Wednesday left the iconic blue Culver’s barn in Beaver Dam severely damaged, according to WMTV

What we know:

Michael Zimmerman has owned the structure since 1976, and said it has been a Culver’s barn for more than a decade.

Zimmerman told WMTV-TV that the barn was initially damaged when a tornado touched down in Beaver Dam this past April. Wednesday's powerful winds toppled the rest of the structure.

The vibrant blue barn, which carries the message "Thank You, Farmers," is a familiar sight for anyone traveling down US-151.

Mineral Point is home to another one of Culver’s signature blue barns.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by WMTV-NBC 15. 

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