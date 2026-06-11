Culver’s blue barn in Beaver Dam destroyed after storms

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The Brief Beaver Dam's iconic blue Culver’s barn was severely damaged in Wednesday's severe storms. Passersby on US-151 can easily spot the bright blue barn, which features the words "Thank You, Farmers." Another iconic blue Culver’s barn stands in Mineral Point.



Strong storms on Wednesday left the iconic blue Culver’s barn in Beaver Dam severely damaged, according to WMTV.

What we know:

Michael Zimmerman has owned the structure since 1976, and said it has been a Culver’s barn for more than a decade.

Zimmerman told WMTV-TV that the barn was initially damaged when a tornado touched down in Beaver Dam this past April. Wednesday's powerful winds toppled the rest of the structure.

The vibrant blue barn, which carries the message "Thank You, Farmers," is a familiar sight for anyone traveling down US-151.

Mineral Point is home to another one of Culver’s signature blue barns.