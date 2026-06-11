Culver’s blue barn in Beaver Dam destroyed after storms
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BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Strong storms on Wednesday left the iconic blue Culver’s barn in Beaver Dam severely damaged, according to WMTV.
What we know:
Michael Zimmerman has owned the structure since 1976, and said it has been a Culver’s barn for more than a decade.
Zimmerman told WMTV-TV that the barn was initially damaged when a tornado touched down in Beaver Dam this past April. Wednesday's powerful winds toppled the rest of the structure.
The vibrant blue barn, which carries the message "Thank You, Farmers," is a familiar sight for anyone traveling down US-151.
Mineral Point is home to another one of Culver’s signature blue barns.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by WMTV-NBC 15.