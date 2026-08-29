Stop the Violence tournament returns to St. Augustine Prep

The Brief Evolve Church hosted its third annual Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament at St. Augustine Prep Academy. Three championship teams received $2,500 each in scholarship funds. Pastor Kenneth Lock confirmed the donated event will return for the fourth time next year.



Evolve Church hosted its third annual Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament at St. Augustine Prep Academy.

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Three championship teams each received $2,500 in scholarship funds. Organizers said it is an environment where basketball becomes a platform for hope, unity and community change.

"When you don't have hope, it's easy for life to feel gloomy and grim. So, to be in ministry, where we come to serve people and to show it's not about what we can get, but what can we deposit into the community we're trying to love, I think that's what they've been aching for," said Pastor Kenneth Lock, Evolve Church senior pastor. "Looking for someone to step outside their comfort zone and meet them where they are."

Organizers said the event was provided through individual and business donations. Lock said the church plans to host the event again next year.

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Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6's Andrew Amouzou and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.