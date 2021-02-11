Still Unclaimed! No one has come forward yet to claim the $731.1 million Powerball jackpot sold in Maryland

One of the largest jackpots in Maryland -- and Powerball -- history has yet to be claimed!

No one has yet to come forward with the winning ticket that was sold for the Wednesday, January 20 Powerball drawing and that is worth an astounding $731.1 million! The lucky ticket was sold at the Coney Market, a convenience store in the Allegany County town of Lonaconing.

Officials with the Maryland Lottery said that it is unfortunate -- but not surprising -- that the winner has not come forward yet.

Luckily – the winner still has time to claim their prize!

Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold at the Coney Market, a convenience store in the Allegany County town of Lonaconing, Maryland.

Here's what we know about the drawing and the jackpot:

-According to the Maryland Lottery, winning tickets for draw games (Pick 3, Pick 4, Bonus Match 5, Multi-Match, 5 Card Cash, Powerball, Mega Millions, Keno, Cash4Life and Racetrax), must be redeemed within 182 days from the drawing dates.

- The ticket was sold in Allegany County at the Coney Market in Lonaconing, Maryland! Lonaconing is located in the northwestern section of Maryland. About 75,000 people live in Allegany County. Major cities in Allegany County include Cumberland and Frostburg.

- The store will receive a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

- A second winning ticket worth $2 million was sold at an AC&T gas station in Hagerstown. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the ticket.

- It's the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

- The winner can choose between an estimated annuity of $731.1 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years – or a lump sum payment of $546.8 million.

- In Maryland, winners have the right to remain anonymous.

- The winning numbers in the Wednesday, January 20 drawing were white balls 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, plus Powerball 22, and Power Play multiplier 3X.

- More than 4.4 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million for a total of $48,230,169 prizes paid.

- The drawing was the 36th drawing in the jackpot run that started back on Sept. 19, 2020.