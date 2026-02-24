Steve Martin, Martin Short postpone Milwaukee show after family loss

article

The Brief Steve Martin and Martin Short’s Friday, Feb. 27 Milwaukee show has been postponed. Tickets will be honored for a future rescheduled date. The postponement follows the reported death of Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine.



Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will no longer perform at the Miller High Life Theatre on Friday, Feb. 27.

What we know:

Pabst Theater Group announced Tuesday, Feb. 24, that the show has been postponed. Tickets will be honored for a future rescheduled date.

The theater group said it will contact ticketholders with additional information when it becomes available. Patrons with questions can email tickets@ptglive.com.

The postponement comes hours after it was reported Short's daughter, Katherine Short, died at the age of 42. According to TMZ, she was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What they're saying:

In a statement released via a representative, the Short family expressed their heartbreak.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

