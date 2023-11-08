Steve Martin celebrates Florida school district pulling his book from libraries: 'Have to buy a copy!'

Comedian Steve Martin trolled one Florida public school district after catching wind that it removed his book from library shelves .

Martin wrote a sarcastic a dig towards Collier County Public Schools this week for removing his novel "Shopgirl" from school libraries.

In an Instagram post Monday, Martin wrote , "So proud to have my book Shopgirl banned in Collier County, Florida! Now people who want to read it will have to buy a copy!"

Martin published the work in 2000, which went on to become a New York Times bestseller and was adapted into a movie starring the actor and comedian in 2005.

Amazon.com described the novella as a story about Mirabelle, "a young woman, beautiful in a wallflowerish kind of way, who works behind the glove counter at Neiman Marcus ‘selling things that nobody buys anymore…’

The description added, "Mirabelle captures the attention of Ray Porter, a wealthy businessman almost twice her age. As they tentatively embark on a relationship, they both struggle to decipher the language of love -- with consequences that are both comic and heartbreaking."

Martin’s book was one of 313 books removed from libraries in the school district to comply with Florida law prohibiting titles that contain "sexual conduct," according to a list that was cataloged by NBC 2 .

Collier County Public Schools chief communication Officer Chad Oliver told Fox News Digital, "Determination for removal of some books was made based on parameters of FL House Bill 1069 , as well as other district review processes such as out-of-date titles that have minimal to no circulation. The changes are effective immediately; however, the district is doing an additional review of the titles. If it is determined these materials should remain in the CCPS collection, then CCPS media specialists will be notified."

Oliver also said, " The State has made clear the potential punishment (third degree felony FL Statute 847.12) for non-compliance," and pointed to the statute's language:

"'Sexual conduct' means actual or simulated sexual intercourse, deviate sexual intercourse, sexual bestiality, masturbation, or sadomasochistic abuse; actual or simulated lewd exhibition of the genitals; actual physical contact with a person’s clothed or unclothed genitals, pubic area, buttocks, or, if such person is a female, breast with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of either party; or any act or conduct which constitutes sexual battery or simulates that sexual battery is being or will be committed. A mother’s breastfeeding of her baby does not under any circumstance constitute ‘sexual conduct.’"

