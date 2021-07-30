Steak and potatoes foil pack perfect for camping

Camping and steak dinner – sounds more like glamping! Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for a steak and potatoes foil pack perfect for the campfire.

Ingredients

1 lb. Flat Iron steak, cubed

1 lb. baby yellow potatoes, quartered

1 medium white onion, sliced

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 tsp. onion powder

2 tsp. dried oregano

2 tsp. dried parsley

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. Salt

Heavy-duty foil

Preparation

Place all ingredients in a bowl and toss to combine.

Place an 18″ x 12″ sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil down on a flat surface. Add 1/4 of the beef and vegetable mixture to the center of foil. Fold right and left edges in and roll together to close. Fold top and bottom edges in and roll to close the package. Repeat with remaining mixture for a total of 4 packets. (If cooking on a campfire, wrap foil packs with a second layer of foil to prevent bursting)

CAMPFIRE INSTRUCTIONS

Build and start a fire inside a fire ring or other metal structure.

Place a grate over the fire, directly above the flame.

Place foil packs on hot grate with tongs.

Advertisement

Cook for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through until steak is cooked to a minimum internal doneness of 145ºF and potatoes are fork-tender.