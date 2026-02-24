State of the Union address; Wisconsin political party leaders react

article

The Brief President Trump promoted tax cuts and economic gains in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Wisconsin Republicans praised the speech as delivering results for families. Wisconsin Democrats called the address chaotic and harmful to working families.



President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Feb. 24, touting what he called a new American "Golden Age" while issuing warnings to U.S. adversaries and clashing with Democrats in the chamber.

Wisconsin’s political party leaders quickly weighed in.

What they're saying:

In a statement from the Republican Party of Wisconsin, Chairman Brian Schimming praised the president’s agenda.

"President Trump continues to fight for Wisconsin workers and families, delivering the largest tax cuts in American history, eliminating taxes on tips and overtime, driving down prescription drug prices, and securing historic investments in rural hospitals," stated WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming. "These are real, tangible wins that are putting more money back in the pockets of Wisconsinites and strengthening our communities."

The statement added that while Democrats attempt to downplay the president’s record, "everyday people across our state are feeling the benefits: higher take-home pay, more affordable healthcare, and a stronger economy."

The other side:

Meanwhile, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Devin Remiker sharply criticized the address.

"As Wisconsinites see the cost of everything skyrocketing, from their health care costs to grocery prices, they’re being forced to choose between going hungry and paying the bills. Trump’s State of the Union was doubling down on the same broken policies that have fueled this affordability crisis. What he and the GOP want you to believe is that life has never been better, but you don’t have to drive down Main Street or pop into your local convenience store to know that has never been further from the truth.

"Our state and country cannot take another two years of Trump and the GOP’s chaos campaign. They’ve proven they are willing to steamroll the Constitution to get their way and are going so far as trying to pass legislation that would stop married women from voting. That’s why every election from now until November is an emergency—we have to win at every level to make sure Trump doesn't finish his mission of breaking our country."

"We’re no longer running elections against Republican candidates—they’re Trump candidates who only care about keeping him happy, not making their constituents' lives better. It’s these same sort of selfish elected officials who killed the American dream that Democrats are trying to bring back to life. Our economy, our democracy, and our livelihoods are all on the line this November. I know that any Wisconsinite who had the displeasure of watching this rambling incoherent bluster knows they have been abandoned by the GOP, and that the only way to bring costs down and make life better is by electing new leaders, not Trump bootlickers."

