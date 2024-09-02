Whitefish Bay native brings the Stanley Cup to Wisconsin

The Brief Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito stopped by his alma mater to show off some hardware: the Stanley Cup. Bill Zito is from Whitefish Bay and attended the University School of Milwaukee.



It’s not every day that the Stanley Cup does a tour around Milwaukee.

And that mission was important for one Wisconsin native, who wanted to share "The Cup" with his home state.

This was a special day at the University School of Milwaukee. After all, Lord Stanley’s Cup was on campus.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Stanley Cup arrived in the hands of Whitefish Bay native and current Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito.

"When something like this happens, it's appreciation and thanks. And there's not a chance that this happens, if the university school community didn't help me, support me, teach me, guide me," said Bill Zito.

Zito is a University School of Milwaukee alum, and he played on the hockey team, so he had to bring the cup back to his alma mater.

"It's not tangible. You feel it, it's an aura. It's a feeling, and hopefully, there's a level of excitement, particularly for the young hockey players when they see it. To me, it still has an energy and a presence," Zito added.

That wasn't lost on the USM boys and girls' hockey teams in attendance, because for many, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"We're very grateful to have this opportunity, and not only this coming from USM, it makes it seem more like reality than it actually is," said Tyler Cook, a USM defenseman.



SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Obviously, all of them grow up watching the NHL, so seeing it on TV and then being able to see it in person, then also see somebody from USM get the cup is just crazy. It's crazy to me. I'm getting goosebumps now just even talking about it," said Sarah Pearson, USM girls hockey coach.

For these players and their coaches, it's also a reminder.

"This could be one of you guys one day, you just never know, whether it's as a player, as a coach, as a general manager like bill is, but it definitely gives kids an inspiration to say hey, maybe I could one day get my name on the Stanley Cup somehow," said Corbin McQuire, USM boys hockey coach.

Until then, the cup will forever have "Bill Zito" engraved on it.

Zito was integral in building a championship team and helping the Florida Panthers win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

"Humbling. Exciting. The ride was a little nerve-wracking, but we're very blessed. We have a group of players and coaches that really love the game. Boy did we have a lot of fun," said Zito.

Zito also reminisced about the time he had working in local sports here.

He was a stick boy for the Admirals and a bat boy for the Brewers during their 1982 World Series run.

"That experience is wonderful. It's awesome being from Milwaukee and from Wisconsin. I think most of us wear it on our sleeve a little bit. Just really fun," said Zito.

That's why Zito wanted to take the cup on a tour of Milwaukee, to continue his show of appreciation for the city.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

He stopped by the clinical cancer center at Froedtert and also made stops with the Bucks at Fiserv Forum. The Admirals at Panther Arena, and the Brewers at American Family Field.

And every time he holds the cup, Zito is reminded that he has reached the pinnacle of hockey success.

"It hasn't really sunken in. I wish I could say that it has, but it's really humbling. Look at the names on there, and there's not that many. For a hockey person, it's just, it's the holy grail and it's really just special. I'm at a loss for words," said Zito.

And sharing that joy with others is priceless.