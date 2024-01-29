Stabbing inside Columbia St. Mary's Hospital, 1 injured: police

article

Milwaukee police confirmed a stabbing inside Columbia St. Mary's Hospital on Monday morning, Jan. 29. The call came in just after 6 a.m.

The hospital is located on the corner of Lake Drive and North Avenue.

FOX6 was told the victim is being treated at the hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

As for a possible suspect, Milwaukee police say officers are still investigating.

FOX6 is still working to learn if the victim is a patient at the hospital, someone who worked there, or someone else.

FOX6 has calls into the hospital for more info.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.