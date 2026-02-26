St. Francis traffic stop; marijuana found, 2 people taken into custody
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody in St. Francis early Thursday morning, Feb. 26, after marijuana was found in the vehicle during a traffic stop.
What we know:
According to St. Francis police, around 3 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle because the registered owner had no driver's license.
Officers searched the vehicle after a small bag of suspected marijuana was seen in plain view.
The search resulted in the location and seizure of approximately 340 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and baggies.
A front seat passenger admitted to being the owner of the marijuana and to being a dealer. He was arrested and transported to the Milwaukee County Jail.
A second passenger had a Milwaukee County warrant and was also transported to the jail.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the St. Francis Police Department.