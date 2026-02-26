Expand / Collapse search

St. Francis traffic stop; marijuana found, 2 people taken into custody

Published  February 26, 2026 6:55am CST
    • Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning in St. Francis after marijuana was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop.
    • According to police, officers seized approximately 340 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and baggies.
    • A front seat passenger admitted to being the owner of the marijuana. 

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody in St. Francis early Thursday morning, Feb. 26, after marijuana was found in the vehicle during a traffic stop. 

According to St. Francis police, around 3 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle because the registered owner had no driver's license. 

Officers searched the vehicle after a small bag of suspected marijuana was seen in plain view.

The search resulted in the location and seizure of approximately 340 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and baggies.

A front seat passenger admitted to being the owner of the marijuana and to being a dealer. He was arrested and transported to the Milwaukee County Jail. 

A second passenger had a Milwaukee County warrant and was also transported to the jail.

