St. Francis traffic stop; marijuana found, 2 people taken into custody

article

Two people were taken into custody in St. Francis early Thursday morning, Feb. 26, after marijuana was found in the vehicle during a traffic stop.

What we know:

According to St. Francis police, around 3 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle because the registered owner had no driver's license.

Officers searched the vehicle after a small bag of suspected marijuana was seen in plain view.

The search resulted in the location and seizure of approximately 340 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and baggies.

A front seat passenger admitted to being the owner of the marijuana and to being a dealer. He was arrested and transported to the Milwaukee County Jail.

A second passenger had a Milwaukee County warrant and was also transported to the jail.