St. Francis police chase, crash: Fleeing driver hit barrier, tased by officer

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The Brief A woman was arrested after a police chase and crash in St. Francis on Friday. The pursuit totaled 2.5 miles with speeds reaching 65 mph. The pursuit ended after the fleeing driver crashed into a barrier.



A 44-year-old Cudahy woman was taken into custody on Friday morning, May 8, following a police chase in St. Francis.

Police chase

What we know:

According to the St. Francis Police Department, around 1:20 a.m. an officer spotted an occupied vehicle parked in a "No Parking" zone on Ahmedi Avenue near Whitnall Avenue.

After speaking with the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. When the officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle, she drove away.

A pursuit was then initiated — totaling 2.5 miles with speeds reaching 65 mph.

WIS 794 and Howard Avenue

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The pursuit came to an end after the driver crashed into a barrier while attempting to turn onto WIS 794 from Howard Avenue.

Driver arrested

What we know:

According to police, after the crash, the driver exited the vehicle and began searching her clothing and appeared to be discarding an unknown substance onto the roadway.

Officers gave the driver numerous verbal commands to stop. However, the driver ignored the officer’s commands, continued to reach into her clothing, and began walking towards officers while being verbally aggressive.

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An officer deployed a taser and the woman was taken into custody.

The woman was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Milwaukee County Jail.