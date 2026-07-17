St. Francis fatal shooting; woman dead, person of interest in custody

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The Brief St. Francis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday, July 16. A woman was shot in the area of South Packard Avenue and Lake Drive. She died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man has been taken into custody as a person of interest.



A woman is dead after a shooting in St. Francis on Thursday night, July 16.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

According to the St. Francis Police Department, officers were called out to a parking lot on South Packard Avenue near Lake Drive around 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots being fired and a woman seen lying on the ground.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old Cudahy woman with multiple gunshot wounds and began rendering aid.

The St. Francis Fire Department transported the woman to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

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St. Francis fatal shooting, Packard Avenue and Lake Drive

Man in custody

What we know:

Around 8:20 p.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody as a person of interest in this incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

The St. Francis Police Department was assisted by the following agencies: Cudahy Police Department, Milwaukee Police Department, Wauwatosa Police Department, Brookfield Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.