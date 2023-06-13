St. Francis crash: Milwaukee jogger hit

article

A Milwaukee man, 67, was hit by a car while jogging in St. Francis Tuesday morning, June 13.

It happened around 9 a.m.

Police said the driver, a Milwaukee man, 42, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

St. Francis police asked anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has surveillance footage that captured the crash to contact them at 414-481-2232.