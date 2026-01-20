St. Ben's winter warming center open 24 hours a day through Jan. 25

article

The Brief St. Ben’s Warming Center in Milwaukee will operate 24 hours a day through Sunday, Jan. 25, to provide refuge from extreme cold. The center is offering hot beverages and daytime shelter, with overnight accommodations for 50 men and 20 women.



Capuchin Community Services will keep its St. Ben’s Warming Center (930 W. State Street, Milwaukee) open 24 hours a day through Sunday, Jan. 25, due to bitter cold air blanketing the region.

Previously, the warming center was only open for overnight stays and its nightly meal program.

Warming shelter remains open

What we know:

A news release says cots, warm blankets and hot coffee, hot tea and hot chocolate will be provided during the day at St. Ben's overnight accommodations will also be available for 50 adult men and 20 adult women during this time.

St. Ben’s meal program will continue during this time, Tuesday through Thursday from 5:15 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., serving hot meals. Cots will fill the space by 7 p.m. and now remain out the entire day.

Free winter coats, warm clothing

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, Capuchin Community Services House of Peace in Milwaukee offers free winter coats and warm clothing to those in need. They are located at 1702 W. Walnut Street and open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 3:15 p.m.

Other sites possibly available

Guest House Milwaukee, located at 1216 N. 13th Street, is open to men.

Unity Lutheran Church at 1025 E. Oklahoma Ave. and Repairers of the Breach at 1335 W. Vliet Street are open to single adults.

Milwaukee Rescue Mission at 830 N. 19th Street also serves men and asks guests to call ahead at 414-935-0240 before visiting.

Joy House, which serves women and families, is located at 818 N. 19th Street and requires guests to call 414-344-3774 before arriving.