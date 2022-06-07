Spring Drug Take Back: Wisconsin #1 in nation, most meds collected

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday, June 7 that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the spring 2022 Drug Take Back.

Wisconsin collected 59,840 lbs. of unwanted medications this spring.

A news release says Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,039,405 pounds of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Wisconsin ranked third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind California with 1,266,125 lbs. and Texas with 1,243,752 lbs. collected.

The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to organize and promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin. Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

While Drug Take Back technically only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes. These boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics. Learn more about how to find a permanent drug disposal box near you.