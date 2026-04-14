Special session in Madison; legislative maps are focus of debate

The Brief Governor Evers called a special session to propose a constitutional amendment banning partisan gerrymandering. Democrats pushed for an immediate vote while Republicans kept the session open to seek further "meaningful dialogue." Any amendment requires approval by two consecutive legislatures followed by a statewide voter referendum.



Legislative maps might sound as interesting as listening to yet another story from your Great Aunt Gladys, but they have major ramifications in your life. Those maps were also the focus of a special session in the Wisconsin legislature on Tuesday, April 14.

Special session in Madison

What they're saying:

Democratic Governor Tony Evers has the power to call a special session of the Senate and Assembly. On Tuesday, Republican legislative leaders gaveled it in, and upset Democrats by immediately adjourning it until Thursday.

"We are here ready to get to work. We are ready to ban partisan gerrymandering. Where are our Republican colleagues?" said State Sen. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton).

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"It’s totally different because if we leave it open, that means there’s conversations ongoing. That’s a good sign," said State Rep. Scott Krug (R-Rome).

What we know:

In this special session, the governor urges the legislature to pick up a proposed constitutional amendment to ban partisan gerrymandering. In other words, it would ban drawing legislative maps to give an advantage to one party.

"And Governor Evers proposed constitutional amendment is simple. It is two sentences, districts shall not provide a disproportionate advantage or disadvantage to any political party. partisan gerrymandering is prohibited. How can you be against that?" said State Sen. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit).

Legislative Republicans gaveled in and kept the session open. Assembly Republicans said it is "in an effort to continue meaningful dialogue." Assembly GOP leaders wrote the following:

"We view the Gov's proposal as a first step on which to build a more comprehensive, workable solution. We hope Governor Evers will agree to meet face-to-face to discuss our ideas on how to accomplish this shared goal."

The Senate majority leader said keeping the session open allows them to gain public input to inform possible next steps.

Gov. Ever said, "There’s nothing to negotiate because there’s no room for compromise when it comes to making sure Wisconsinites’ voices matter and their votes count."

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"I mean the same discussions we’ve always had on redistricting, just putting the issue to bed once and for all, so we know exactly who’s going to do what, when and how and what the process is going. We’re all looking forward to having a really good conversation about what the future of redistricting in Wisconsin should be," State Rep. Krug said.

What's next:

To amend the Wisconsin Constitution, the legislature would need to approve the change twice, and then the final step lies with voters in a referendum.