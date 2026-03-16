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Southeast Wisconsin winter storm; thousands without power Monday

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Published  March 16, 2026 5:14am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
We Energies article

The Brief

    • Thousands of We Energies customers are without power Monday as heavy snow moves across the state. 
    • We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.

MILWAUKEE - The We Energies outage map reported more than 13,000 customers without power on Monday morning, March 16, as a winter storm swept across southeast Wisconsin. 

As of 5 a.m., the outage map showed 13,256 customers still without service. 

A blizzard warning impacts Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties until 4 p.m.

Report a power outage

What you can do:

We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.

Related

Southeast Wisconsin blizzard warning until Monday; what to know
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Southeast Wisconsin blizzard warning until Monday; what to know

The National Weather Service has issued either a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin. Here's what to know.

We Energies safety tips

What you can do:

For tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage, visit the We Energies website. Some safety tips include:

  • Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized.
  • Use flashlights, not candles
  • Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible
  • Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions

The Source: The information in this post was provided by We Energies and the National Weather Service. 

Severe WeatherWisconsinWe Energies