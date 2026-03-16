Southeast Wisconsin winter storm; thousands without power Monday
MILWAUKEE - The We Energies outage map reported more than 13,000 customers without power on Monday morning, March 16, as a winter storm swept across southeast Wisconsin.
As of 5 a.m., the outage map showed 13,256 customers still without service.
A blizzard warning impacts Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties until 4 p.m.
Report a power outage
What you can do:
We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.
We Energies safety tips
What you can do:
For tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage, visit the We Energies website. Some safety tips include:
- Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized.
- Use flashlights, not candles
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible
- Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions
The Source: The information in this post was provided by We Energies and the National Weather Service.