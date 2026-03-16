Southeast Wisconsin winter storm; thousands without power Monday

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The Brief Thousands of We Energies customers are without power Monday as heavy snow moves across the state. We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.



The We Energies outage map reported more than 13,000 customers without power on Monday morning, March 16, as a winter storm swept across southeast Wisconsin.

As of 5 a.m., the outage map showed 13,256 customers still without service.

A blizzard warning impacts Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties until 4 p.m.

Report a power outage

What you can do:

We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.

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We Energies safety tips

What you can do:

For tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage, visit the We Energies website. Some safety tips include:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized.

Use flashlights, not candles

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible

Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions