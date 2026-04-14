Southeast Wisconsin severe weather: View, submit pictures of storm damage

FOX6 News viewers shared images of the severe weather and damage caused by storms that raced through southeast Wisconsin starting on Monday, April 13.

If you captured images of the storms or damage that resulted from the storms, click the ADD button below to share them with FOX6 News. Your picture(s) will be used online and may also be shared on-air during newscasts.

Photo gallery

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media