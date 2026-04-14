Southeast Wisconsin severe weather: View, submit pictures of storm damage
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News viewers shared images of the severe weather and damage caused by storms that raced through southeast Wisconsin starting on Monday, April 13.
If you captured images of the storms or damage that resulted from the storms, click the ADD button below to share them with FOX6 News. Your picture(s) will be used online and may also be shared on-air during newscasts.
Photo gallery
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.