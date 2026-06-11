Southeast Wisconsin severe weather; Kenosha, Burlington see storm damage

The Brief Severe storms moved through Kenosha and the Town of Burlington on Thursday, June 11. Downed power lines closed part of County Highway 142 in the Town of Paris. In the Town of Burlington, a fallen tree blocked a road and knocked out power to several homes.



Severe storms moved through southeastern Wisconsin on Thursday night, June 11, leaving damage behind in Kenosha and the Town of Burlington.

Tornado touchdown?

What we know:

In Kenosha County, a DOT camera captured a tornado-warned storm moving quickly east over I-94. Traffic appeared to slow as the storm crossed over the freeway.

The National Weather Service reported an observed tornado touchdown in the area. The agency is expected to confirm storm damage in the following days.

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In the Town of Paris, County Highway 142 was blocked near 136th Avenue because of downed power lines. The road was also blocked farther west near County Highway MB South, also known as 152nd Avenue.

Scattered damage

What they're saying:

Homeowners in the area described intense winds and scattered damage. Trees were ripped up from the roots, aluminum flagpoles were bent close to the ground and a trailer near the Uline facility appeared to have been tipped over.

"The wind picked up real, pretty strong, and it only lasted like 30 seconds," resident Mark Wisnefski said. "You know, whew, it went through and it was gone. But I see there’s a trailer tipped over in the lot."

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Live blog tracks severe weather through southeast Wisconsin

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said County Highway 142 was expected to remain closed for some time because of extensive damage and downed power lines.

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Burlington severe weather

Dig deeper:

Storm damage was also reported in Burlington, where a large tree blocked a road and knocked down power lines. About four homes were impacted, according to Burlington Fire Chief Bill Vrchota.

No injuries were reported.

The fire chief said crews responded to several downed trees.

"Rough estimates initially are anywhere from about a half a dozen to a dozen," Vrchota said. "I did talk to our DPW head and we wanted to make sure that we addressed all the road closures we need to and that’s the number that he had given me and what I have talked to the Sheriff’s Department about."

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Officials reminded people to stay away from downed power lines because they could still be energized.

Racine during the storm, courtesy of Loki Lott

Burlington neighbors described hearing a loud boom as the storm moved through. One person compared the sound to a car bomb and described the rain coming in as a wall of water.

Crews were working Thursday night to clear damage and restore power.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Live blog tracks severe weather through southeast Wisconsin

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