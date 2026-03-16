Southeast Wisconsin blizzard; Waukesha County hit especially hard

The Brief A rare blizzard slammed Waukesha County with up to 9 inches of snow, leading County Executive Paul Farrow to issue a state of emergency. Dangerous conditions resulted in over 70 vehicle-related emergency calls on Monday morning. More than 50 plows are working to clear roads as temperatures drop.



The blizzard slammed Waukesha County especially hard on Monday, March 16. Residents in some of the county's communities found themselves digging out from nine inches of snow.

Blizzard impact on Waukesha County

What we know:

Travel was especially difficult on Monday morning. Between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m., at the storm's peak, Waukesha County Communications received 47 calls for disabled vehicles. During that same time period, 25 vehicles ended up in ditches.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm. Sarrow said it is rare for the county to experience blizzard conditions. In fact, Farrow said he has only closed county offices three other times since he took office in 2015.

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Farrow said more than 50 plows were working Waukesha County's roads. Blowing and drifting snow is the biggest concern for those drivers. It also means those crews will be out clearing pavement well into Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"Our concern is the temperatures are going to go down tonight, so the bridges and overpasses are going to get icy. Again, just be careful and cautious as you’re driving," Farrow said.

On the flip side, the City of Waukesha teased residents on social media with a reminder that city pools will open in just 82 days.