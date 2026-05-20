South side Milwaukee Brewers-backed mural celebrates community, sunset

article

The Brief The 13-by-55-foot mural "South Side en la Hora Mágica" was completed Wednesday near 18th and Lincoln. The mural features a sunset, a paletero, children, the Basilica of St. Josaphat and the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower. The Brewers commissioned Luna Creative Collaborations for the community mural project, with input from local residents and students.



A new south side Milwaukee mural that artists began painting weeks ago was officially completed Wednesday, May 20.

What we know:

The 13-by-55-foot mural is called "South Side en la Hora Mágica," which translates to "South Side at Golden Hour."

The mural is on Paleteria Yayo’s wall near 18th and Lincoln. It features a sunset, a paletero, children, the Basilica of St. Josaphat and the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The mural is part of the Milwaukee Brewers’ community mural project. The team commissioned Luna Creative Collaborations to bring the project to life, with local artists including Whitney Salgado and Aisha Valentin.

What they're saying:

Artists said the mural’s vibrant colors are meant to represent the city’s sunset and give the piece a nostalgic feel.

"The story it tells about the hard work that goes into being a part of you being here, in the first sense, and how special that is to this community, that authenticity as we work to grow our Brewers family at all times, to be present in communities like this is what was key here," said Marti Wronski, Brewers chief operating officer.

The artists said they received input from the community, including a group of Lincoln Avenue School fourth graders, before starting the mural – giving it that personal touch.