South Shore firefighter dies unexpectedly after 26 years of service

An active duty South Shore Fire Department firefighter has died unexpectedly.

The South Shore Consolidated Fire/EMS Department said that Firefighter/EMS Robert Berens died, having served the department for 26 years.

What they're saying:

We are heartbroken to share the unexpected active duty passing of Firefighter/EMT Robert Berens, who faithfully served the South Shore Fire Department for 26 years. His dedication, courage, and commitment to our community will never be forgotten.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep the Berens family, his brothers and sisters in the fire service, and all who knew and loved him in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

What we don't know:

No further details about the death or when it happened were provided.