South Milwaukee student admitted to inappropriate photos, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee Middle School student admitted to taking and distributing inappropriate photographs, police say.

According to police, an investigation began on Monday, Oct. 31. 

The student was referred to children's court on a number of charges, police said, including capturing intimate representations without consent and possessing/distributing intimate representations without consent.

The student also faces disciplinary action with school administration.