South Milwaukee student admitted to inappropriate photos, police say
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee Middle School student admitted to taking and distributing inappropriate photographs, police say.
According to police, an investigation began on Monday, Oct. 31.
The student was referred to children's court on a number of charges, police said, including capturing intimate representations without consent and possessing/distributing intimate representations without consent.
The student also faces disciplinary action with school administration.