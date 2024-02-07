South Milwaukee death investigation, scene outside Pizza Hut

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating a death Wednesday, Feb. 7 outside a Pizza Hut.

FOX6 News is at the scene near Packard and College. A garbage truck was within the police perimeter, and investigators appeared to be focusing their attention on a dumpster behind the restaurant.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We started asking the garbage guy, and he was like, ‘Yeah, we saw a dead body behind the garbage can,’" said Barry Hallett, who owns a nearby business.

Crews in HAZMAT suits were also seen going in and out of the Pizza Hut. A trail of yellow evidence markers stretches from the restaurant to the dumpster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.