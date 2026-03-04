South Milwaukee false imprisonment case; man charged, on the run

article

The Brief Miclo Sandoval is accused of physically assaulting a woman, threatening her with a handgun, and using a headlock to restrict her breathing. The victim was allegedly held captive in a South Milwaukee apartment twice; in one instance, Sandoval reportedly used a chair and rope to barricade the door. Sandoval faces multiple charges, including false imprisonment and strangulation, but remains at large with an active warrant for his arrest.



A 30-year-old South Milwaukee man is accused of punching and kicking a woman and preventing her from leaving his apartment. The accused is Miclo Sandoval. He is not in police custody, but faces the following criminal counts:

False imprisonment

Strangulation & suffocation

Misdemeanor battery

Bail jumping (misdemeanor)

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, South Milwaukee police reported on Saturday, Feb. 28, that a woman walked into the police department to report offenses committed by the defendant, Miclo Sandoval. The woman indicated the offenses began on Thursday, Feb. 26 and happened at the defendant's apartment in South Milwaukee.

The complaint indicates the two got into an argument and when the woman tried to leave the apartment, "the defendant had a handgun tucked in his waistband and threatened to kill her." The woman told police the defendant never pointed the gun at her, but he grabbed her, held her close and threatened to shoot her. The victim also indicated the defendant punched and kicked her multiple times. The woman also "stated that the defendant placed a chair in front of the door and used a rope to wrap around the dead bolt and the door knob so she couldn't open the door to leave the apartment," the complaint says. Lastly, the woman reported the defendant "placed her in a headlock and squeezed her so that her airway was restricted, and she could not breathe," the complaint says. After about three hours, the defendant let her leave.

Several hours later, the woman returned to the apartment. Another person was at the apartment at the time. When the woman tried to leave the apartment about 11 hours later, the defendant once again did not let her leave, the complaint says. The court filing says the defendant kicked the woman, and she eventually locked herself in the bathroom. At that point, the defendant suggested the two go to a bar. They left together, but at one point during the drive, the woman got out of the car and called her dad to come pick her up.

Officers later went to the defendant's apartment. When they knocked on the door, "a male subject spoke through the door and replied to the name of Miclo. However, the subject refused to exit the apartment," the complaint says.

Also charged in Waukesha County

Dig deeper:

According to the criminal complaint, the defendant was charged in Waukesha County in January with misdemeanor offenses of operating while revoked and disorderly conduct.

Online court records indicate Sandoval is not in police custody – a warrant has been issued for his arrest.