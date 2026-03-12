South Milwaukee death investigation; 2 found dead from gunshot injuries

article

The Brief South Milwaukee police conducted a welfare check around 2:40 p.m. near 13th and Manistique on Thursday. Officers found a 22-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man dead inside the residence. Police say both appear to have died from gunshot injuries and recovered a firearm at the scene.



Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a South Milwaukee home Thursday afternoon, March 12.

What we know:

According to the South Milwaukee Police Department, officers conducted a welfare check around 2:40 p.m. at a residence near 13th and Manistique.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police said officers entered the home and found a 22-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man dead inside. Authorities say both appeared to have died from gunshot injuries.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told FOX6 News the deaths are still under investigation.

Investigators say the incident appears to be isolated and there was no threat to the public.