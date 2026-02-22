South Milwaukee crash; 60-year-old man arrested for OWI 5th offense

article

The Brief Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Milwaukee early Sunday morning. The crash happened at College and Southtowne. A 60-year-old man was arrested for OWI, 5th offense.



One person was arrested for OWI, 5th offense after a two-vehicle crash in South Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Feb. 22.

According to the South Milwaukee Police Department, at about 6:50 a.m., officers were called to the area of College and Southtowne for a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

A 56-year-old man was taken to St. Luke's South Shore Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A 60-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were taken to Froedtert Hospital for their injuries. Both are in stable condition.

The 60-year-old man was subsequently arrested for operating While Intoxicated (OWI), 5th offense.