Sonic is honoring teachers with free food and drinks this week

article

As teachers head back into classrooms, Sonic is honoring educators with a week of free food and drinks.

According to the fast-food giant, teachers, faculty or staff at a K-12 school or degree-granting university can enjoy a special offer each day from Jan.16-19.

Educators must enroll in Sonic’s Teachers’ Circle program, available on their app, to receive exclusive rewards.

"Sonic is proud to express its appreciation for the tireless efforts of educators as they inspire children throughout the year," the company said in a press release over the weekend. "The multi-day celebration aims to show gratitude and provide a small token of appreciation as they start a new semester."

Each day, Teachers’ Circle members will receive a new food or drink reward, which can be redeemed with any app or online purchase.

Tuesday, January 16th: Free Large Drink or Slush

Wednesday, January 17th: Free Regular Breakfast Burrito

Thursday, January 18th: Free Small Cold Brew

Friday, January 19th: Free French Toast Sticks

Each reward is valid one time only with any purchase made online or in the Sonic app as a registered user.

Educators can sign up for Teachers’ Circle by creating a Sonic account on the app, and verifying their teacher status within their profile.

Signage is displayed next to customers' vehicles at a Sonic Corp. drive-in fast food restaurant in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S., on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Credit: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sonic also said guests can support teachers and local public schools by ordering their favorite drink at the drive-in. The Oklahoma-based chain donates a portion of its proceeds every time guests purchase a drink, slush, blast or shake to the Sonic Foundation, which is used to support public education through its Limeades for Learning initiative.

Since 2009, Sonic has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms, according to the company.

Last August, Sonic recognized educators, issuing a similar promotion of free food and drinks all week, as teachers started a new school year.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.