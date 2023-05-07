Somers Pike River drowning, man dead, 2nd man rescued

article

A man, 30, drowned after struggling in the water in Somers Sunday, May 7, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responded to the area near Sheridan and Birch (next to Carthage College).

The Somers fire chief said two men in their 30s had jumped into the river to cool off after doing yard work. At one point, only one man was in the water and struggling, so the other man hopped in to save him, and it was the second man who ultimately drowned.

It took about an hour to find the second man's body. The other man was OK.

Somers Pike River drowning

Officials noted the creek is cold with standing water about 8 feet deep.