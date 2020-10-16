Expand / Collapse search

Some Wisconsin counties ask for help in COVID-19 contact tracing

By AP author
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. - Some Wisconsin counties are asking those who've contracting the coronavirus to help with contact tracing, the work that is typically left to health care workers.

Wisconsin hit a new daily high for confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on Thursday.

New daily record: 3,747 new COVID-19 cases in WI; 17 new deaths
slideshow

New daily record: 3,747 new COVID-19 cases in WI; 17 new deaths

State health officials reported 3,747 new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Oct. 15, and 17 new deaths.

Rock and Chippewa counties are among those who say they need help in identifying and notifying those who have been in close contact with someone who's infected.

“Despite increased staffing and the assistance of the state contact tracing team, the number of people to be contacted has now exceeded the capacity of the Rock County Public Health Department,” Rock County Public Health Director Marie-Noel Sandoval said. “We are no longer able to conduct the same level of contact tracing that we would during a typical outbreak.”

Chippewa County announced that health officials will no longer be contacting all potential contacts of those who contract COVID-19, instead only contacting those who are deemed “high-risk.”

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Those contacts include students and schoolteachers, those who have visited bars or restaurants, health care workers, day care workers, and all household contacts, Wisconsin Public Radio New s reported.

Public health officials say one reason for surging cases is people lacking the knowledge of who might be sick.

Oak Creek-Franklin schools pivot to all-remote learning
slideshow

Oak Creek-Franklin schools pivot to all-remote learning

The decision came following a school board meeting, the district citing a "critical" COVID-19 disease burden in the area according to a Medical College of Wisconsin update.

Poll worker uncertainty looms for some Wisconsin communities
slideshow

Poll worker uncertainty looms for some Wisconsin communities

As of Thursday, Oct. 15, 33 Wisconsin counties and 51 municipalities have a critical need for poll workers -- places Wolfe says may be "difficult" to fill.