Solar eclipse forecast: Who has best chance for clear skies on April 8th

Forecasts for the total solar eclipse still show it'll be a nail-biter for good viewing conditions in parts of the southern and central U.S. , while much of the Mississippi Valley, the Ohio Valley the Northeast and New England have more optimistic forecasts for less cloud coverage.

Based on the latest information, we're closely monitoring the Southern Plains states where computer modeling continues to show the threat of widespread cloud cover.

On April 8th, a total solar eclipse will be visible across parts of Mexico , Canada and the U.S., from Texas to Maine . A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth , completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes. It will be the last time a total solar eclipse passes over a large part of the U.S. until 2044 .

To experience the full eclipse, you'll need a pair of solar glasses and to be located along the more than 100-mile-wide path during totality. A clear sky is also key to watching a total solar eclipse .

The FOX Forecast Center has put together the cloud cover forecast shown on the map below, showing areas with an overcast sky, many clouds or few clouds during the eclipse. As the eclipse nears, computer forecast models will improve and be able to give forecasters a better idea of what the sky will look like on the big day.

With April 8th just one day away, the FOX Forecast Center says the trend for clearer skies is holding at the northeastern end of the path of totality, but some clouds may still be floating around areas near and downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Buffalo , New York , and Cleveland , Ohio, is currently forecast to have some clouds on the day of the event, but less cloud cover is expected to the north and east. The forecast is looking favorable for Caribou , Maine and Burlington , Vermont, among the last cities to see the eclipse in the U.S. before the path of totality heads into Atlantic Canada.

For the Midwest , te forecast is looking better, with just a few clouds around Paducah , Kentucky , and near St. Louis but will increase closer to the Great Lakes region.

Severe thunderstorms possible in South on eclipse day

Many of the prime viewing spots in Texas, including Dallas , Austin and San Antonio , are currently forecast to have overcast skies or many clouds may have trouble from clouds on April 8th.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has highlighted large swaths of Texas and Arkansas for a potential severe weather threat on the day of the eclipse .

This risk zone includes the Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex and other towns in the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley along the path of totality.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the good news is that the severe weather may not arrive until late afternoon after the eclipse is over. Totality in Dallas begins at 1:40 p.m. CT. However, eclipse viewers will likely be dealing with heavy traffic for hours after the eclipse, which could coincide with thunderstorms .

It's also important to note that even if it's cloudy, you will likely still see at least some of the eclipse.

The details will become clearer as the event draws closer, so stay tuned, the FOX Forecast Center says.

Check back with FOX Weather for updates to the forecast as April 8th approaches, and add your viewing location to the "Events" tab in the FOX Weather app.

