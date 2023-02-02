Snowplow crash, driver dead; Crowley orders flags at half-staff

article

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has ordered all flags at the courthouse to fly at half-staff from Feb. 3-5 in honor of John Manka.

Manka, a Milwaukee County snowplow driver, died after a crash while on duty in January. It happened near Interstate 41 and Beloit Road.

Family members told FOX6 News Manka was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.

"He was 71 years old. He didn’t need to work. He liked working," Eric Wozniarski, John's son, said.

According to a news release from Crowley's office, a "Celebration of Life" has been planned for Feb. 4 at the Oak Creek American Legion Lower Hall from 2-7 p.m.