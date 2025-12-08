Snow preventing Milwaukee DPW from clearing leaves, residents frustrated

The Brief Significant snowfall has thrown a wrench in Milwaukee DPW's efforts to clear leaf piles. DPW can only clear leaves or clear snow, not both at the same time, since it's the same crew for both tasks. The snowy leaf piles are causing headaches for residents, blocking traffic and creating parking issues.



Frozen, snow-covered leaves are piling up on Milwaukee streets, and many residents are getting frustrated.

On Monday night, Dec. 8, dozens voiced their concerns at a 5th district town hall meeting hosted by Alderman Lamont Westmoreland.

Leaf piles remain (with snow)

What we know:

Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) crews are expected to resume collection and pickup.

But people say the snowy and frozen leaf piles are preventing them from being able to park, blocking traffic, and also causing safety issues on streets surrounding their homes.

Snowy leaf pile

A spokesperson from DPW was at the town hall. He says the official leaf rake out deadline was Nov. 30, but the city got a whole lot of snow before then.

So, crews had to pivot from collecting leaves to snowfall removal.

It's an either/or, not both, scenario, because it's the same staff. They do not have separate crews for leaves and snow.

DPW crews are now focused on removing large leaf piles.

Residents speak at town hall

What they're saying:

"I do see the leaf piles – I see the snow kind of piling up," said resident Candice Bentley. "But again – I mean, we are in Wisconsin and weather changes – so we have to, unfortunately, just deal with and be patient."

"It's been getting worse in the last couple years, but this probably the worst I’ve seen. I don't think this is entirely the city’s fault – mother nature just hit, and we had a big snowfall like this," said resident Randy Crawford.

What's next:

DPW says some leaf piles may stick around until spring.

Residents can report large piles of leaves to make sure DPW doesn't miss them.