Snow Daze Festival happening Saturday in downtown Kenosha

Downtown Kenosha and Veterans Memorial Park will transform into a winter wonderland with dozens of stunning and unique ice sculptures to explore during the 12th annual Snow Daze Festival!

The Snow Daze Festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event was rescheduled from Jan. 24 due to extreme and dangerous cold weather.

Sculptures will be up as long as the weather allows.

