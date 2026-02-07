Snow Daze Festival happening Saturday in downtown Kenosha

Downtown Kenosha is transforming into a winter wonderland with more than 40 unique ice sculptures during the Snow Daze Festival. Kevin Ervin joined FOX6 WakeUp live from Franks Diner with more on his experience with the event as a small business owner.
KENOSHA, Wis. - Downtown Kenosha and Veterans Memorial Park will transform into a winter wonderland with dozens of stunning and unique ice sculptures to explore during the 12th annual Snow Daze Festival!
The Snow Daze Festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event was rescheduled from Jan. 24 due to extreme and dangerous cold weather.
Sculptures will be up as long as the weather allows.
Nicole Centeno joined FOX6 WakeUp live from her business K9 Kibble in Kenosha during the Winter Daze Festival.
