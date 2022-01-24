Snow creates messy morning commute, 2-4 inches possible

Expect a messy morning and midday commute Monday, Jan. 24 as light, fluffy snow continues to fall and accumulate. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Noon for everyone except Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties.

Looks like most spots could pick up between 2-4", lower across northern counties but still an inch or two. Snow tapers off late morning to midday, and then we're dry through Wednesday. Slight chance for light snow on Thursday.

After today's snow event expect VERY cold conditions. There is already a wind chill advisory out west for tonight/tomorrow morning, although no headline for us.

Air temperatures will drop below 0 tonight with chills likely between -10 and -25. We only reach into the single digits Tuesday afternoon then back below 0 Tuesday night with wind chills of -20 to -30.

We will likely have a wind chill advisory Wednesday morning. Should get better the rest of the week but still cold.

