S’mores doughnuts: Hershey's, Krispy Kreme collaborate on new treat

Krispy Kreme has partnered with Hershey’s to give doughnut lovers a sugary spin on a classic campfire treat with s’mores-inspired doughnuts.

The collaboration adds two new doughnuts to Krispy Kreme’s delicious array of treats. The s’mores classic doughnut features a doughnut filled with marshmallow "kreme," dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, drizzled with marshmallow "kreme" and chocolate icing and topped with graham cracker crumbs.

The s’mores fudge cake doughnut is a Hershey’s fudge cake doughnut dipped in marshmallow icing, decorated with Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with chocolate chips.

Customers can enjoy Hershey’s gooey marshmallow, graham-dusted, doughnut deliciousness with the S’mores Lovers Dozen. Each dozen contains four s’mores classic doughnuts, four s’mores fudge cake doughnuts and four original glazed doughnuts.

S’mores lovers and doughnut fanatics can pick up a warm treat at participating stores or have them delivered to their doors with Krispy Kreme’s delivery service.

