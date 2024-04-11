Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser conditional release hearing, day 2

article

Thursday, April 11 marks a second day of testimony in the Morgan Geyser, 21, conditional release hearing.

Geyser is one of the women responsible for the 2014 Slender Man stabbing in Waukesha. Geyser pleaded guilty to an attempted homicide charge and was sentenced to 40 years confinement in a state mental health facility.

In January, Geyser petitioned the court for a conditional release. She withdrew two previous attempts for conditional release. A judge ordered three doctors to perform mental health evaluations. The hearings Wednesday and Thursday are the first times the petition has been heard in court.

On Thursday, Geyser’s defense attorney Bradly Novreske cross-examined psychologist Brooke Lundbohm. She told the court Geyser was diagnosed with schizophrenia and still suffers from PTSD and anxiety. Lundbohm testified that, at one point in the fall of 2022, Geyser told doctors she faked her mental illness. Lundbohm says a decade of mental health evaluations prove that she has schizophrenia. Lundbohm says Geyser reported childhood sexual abuse. She says, overall, Geyser has wanted to meet all of her personal mental health goals.

During testimony Wednesday, Lundbohm told prosecutors she does not support Geyser’s request for conditional release at this time. Another psychologist, Deborah Collins, also testified saying she too does not believe Geyser is ready for release.

Geyser and her friend, Anissa Weier tried to kill their classmate, Payton Leutner. Geyser and Weier were 12 years old at the time and charged as adults.

The girls lured Leutner to the woods. Prosecutors say Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier encouraged it. Investigators say they did it to please the fictional character Slender Man. Weier was granted conditional release in 2021 .

This is a developing story.