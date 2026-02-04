Six Flags Great America hiring for 2026 season; seeking 3K+ employees

article

Six Flags Great America is looking to hire more than 3,000 employees for its 50th Anniversary season.

The park will hire for all positions -- including rides, food and beverage, aquatics, admissions, entertainment, retail, park service/cleanliness team, EMT/paramedics, security, and a variety of other exciting positions.

The 2026 season kicks off on April 25.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at jobs.sixflags.com .

The park will also offer an onsite, in-person hiring event during National Hiring Week:

WHERE: Six Flags Great America, 542 N Route 21, Gurnee, IL 60031

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

APPLICATION: Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at jobs.sixflags.com prior to attending the hiring event.

"Every season at Six Flags Great America brings something exciting, but celebrating our 50th anniversary is what makes 2026 special," said Hardeep Lall, park manager of Six Flags Great America.

Benefits and information

Positions start at $15 an hour with select positions at $19 an hour, and include flexible schedules, free park admission for team members, in-park discounts, exclusive team member events, and the opportunity to gain valuable customer service experience.

For more information, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica .