Six Flags Great America to celebrate 50th anniversary season

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The Brief Six Flags Great America opens for its 2026 season on Saturday, April 25, marking 50 years since its 1976 debut. A summer-long anniversary celebration begins June 20, featuring a new nighttime spectacular, drone shows, and a legacy museum. The park continues to blend historic attractions, like the Columbia Carousel, with new additions such as the Wrath of Rakshasa coaster.



When it opened its gates for the first time in 1976, it was Marriott's Great America. Now, Six Flags Great America is gearing up for the 2026 season to open on April 25 – and the theme park will be celebrating "50 years of thrills, family fun and unforgettable memories," a news release says.

50 years at Six Flags

What we know:

Beginning on Saturday, April 25, guests can enjoy returning to favorite rides and attractions across the park, while anticipation builds toward the 50th Anniversary Celebration.

The news release says the summer-long event, beginning June 20 and stretching through Aug. 9, will feature an all-new nighttime spectacular, nightly drone show, legacy museum with historic artifacts, anniversary brick program, exclusive merchandise, specialty food and beverage offerings inspired by the park’s history, and themed experiences designed to take guests through five decades of thrills.

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Original rides still in operation

Dig deeper:

We checked with the people at Six Flags Great America – and they confirmed the following rides were original to the park, and are still in operation:

Columbia Carousel

Rue Le Dodge

AQUAMAN Splashdown (formerly Yankee Clipper)

DC Super-Villains Swing (formerly Whirligig)

Logger's Run

Demon (formerly Turn of the Century)

Fiddler's Fling

Scenic Railway

Hometown Fun Machine

Whizzer

The Lobster

Hometown Park (includes three original kids rides)

Triple Play

Sky Trek

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For more information on this season and the 50th Anniversary Celebration, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.