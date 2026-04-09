Six Flags Great America to celebrate 50th anniversary season
GURNEE, Ill. - When it opened its gates for the first time in 1976, it was Marriott's Great America. Now, Six Flags Great America is gearing up for the 2026 season to open on April 25 – and the theme park will be celebrating "50 years of thrills, family fun and unforgettable memories," a news release says.
50 years at Six Flags
What we know:
Beginning on Saturday, April 25, guests can enjoy returning to favorite rides and attractions across the park, while anticipation builds toward the 50th Anniversary Celebration.
The news release says the summer-long event, beginning June 20 and stretching through Aug. 9, will feature an all-new nighttime spectacular, nightly drone show, legacy museum with historic artifacts, anniversary brick program, exclusive merchandise, specialty food and beverage offerings inspired by the park’s history, and themed experiences designed to take guests through five decades of thrills.
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Original rides still in operation
Dig deeper:
We checked with the people at Six Flags Great America – and they confirmed the following rides were original to the park, and are still in operation:
- Columbia Carousel
- Rue Le Dodge
- AQUAMAN Splashdown (formerly Yankee Clipper)
- DC Super-Villains Swing (formerly Whirligig)
- Logger's Run
- Demon (formerly Turn of the Century)
- Fiddler's Fling
- Scenic Railway
- Hometown Fun Machine
- Whizzer
- The Lobster
- Hometown Park (includes three original kids rides)
- Triple Play
- Sky Trek
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For more information on this season and the 50th Anniversary Celebration, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Six Flags Great America.